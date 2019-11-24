New law to raise living standard of workers: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the approval of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Act 2019 by the Punjab Assembly a historic step towards the provincial autonomy.

According to a handout, he said implementation of the Act would raise the living standard of industrial workers.

"From now on, collection of taxes under the head of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund would be the responsibility of the Punjab government," he said.

Punjab Revenue Authority would collect Punjab Workers Welfare Fund at the provincial level, he added.

He said that provision of rights to the industrial workers would be ensured on priority. Various facilities, including, residential colonies, free educational facilities for the children of the workers and timely provision of marriage grant for their daughters, would be provided to the industrial workers under the law, he maintained. Usman Buzdar said the government would ensure timely and proper utilisation of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund for the betterment of industrial workers.

tributes: Usman Buzdar has said that patriotism, bravery and determination of martyred pilot Maryam Mukhtiar was an example for the nation. In his message on the fourth death anniversary of martyred Maryam Mukhtiar, the CM said, “Every Pakistani is proud of her, and she would remain alive in our hearts.”

He said the brave and talented daughters of the nation like Maryam Makhtiar were an asset and a ray of hope for the nation. Pakistani nation is lucky enough to have brave daughters like Maryam Mukhtiar, he added.report: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of a seven-year-old boy in Lodhran after his kidnapping, and sought a report from the Multan RPO.

He directed police to arrest the accused as soon as possible and ensure justice to a grieved family.