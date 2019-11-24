Rohail Nazir hits ton as Pakistan clinch Emerging Teams Asia Cup title

KARACHI: Rohail Nazir scored a brilliant hundred as Pakistan crushed Bangladesh by 77 runs to win the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 title at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Bangladesh, on Saturday.

After being put into bat, the openers Omair Bin Yousuf (4 off 15 balls) and Haider (26 off 23 balls) fell early to leave Pakistan at 41-2 in eight overs.

Imran Rafiq and Rohail Nazir then got together and contributed a 117-run partnership for the third wicket.

Imran’s 62 off 88 balls included four fours and two sixes. Rohail top-scored with a 111-ball 113, laced with 12 fours and three sixes. Saud Shakeel played a captain’s innings and contributed a quick-fire 42 off 40 balls to help his side reach 301-6 in 50 overs.

For Bangladesh, Sumon Khan picked 3-75, while Hasan Mahmud grabbed two wickets.

Chasing 302, Bangladesh were never in the hunt and were bundled out for 224 in 43.3 overs.

Afif Hossain, batting at number five, top-scored with a 53-ball 49, hitting four fours and a six. Bangladesh's captain Nazmul Hossain’s innings of 46 off 53 balls, and Mahedi Hasan's 42 off 45 balls went in vain.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Hasnain took 3-32 runs in 8.3 overs. Khushdil Shah and Saif Badar chipped in with two wickets apiece for 39 and 27 runs, respectively.

Wicket-keeper batsman Rohail Nazir was named Man of the Match for his match-winning century.