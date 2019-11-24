Hassle-free travel

Pakistan has opened up a 'hard border' for the Sikh community, facilitating them to perform their religious rites free of visa and harassment hassles. This has certainly won the hearts of the Sikh community.

Keeping this in mind, I sincerely suggest that the Indian government offer visa-free travel to the Parsi community of Pakistan to perform similar religious duties at Udwada and other places of worship. This act of the Indian government will certainly be appreciated and thanked by the tiny / peace loving community of Parsis in Pakistan and those living around the world.

Isphanyar Bhandara

Rawalpindi