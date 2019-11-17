Mohammad Hasnain takes six to sink SL in Emerging Teams Asia Cup

LAHORE: Mohammad Hasnain’s six-wicket haul inspired Pakistan to a 90-run win over Sri Lanka in their Emerging Teams Asia Cup fixture at International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on Saturday.

Pakistan, invited to bat first, were struggling at 31-3 before Rohail Nazir (37) and Saif Badar put on a 49-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Khushdil Shah and Amad Butt made 32 and 44 respectively to help the team post 183 all out.

In reply, Sri Lanka were left clueless as Khushdil and Hasnain shared eight wickets between them. Hasnain stole the show with his sublime 6-17 in seven overs as the island-nation were sent packing for just 93 in 30.4 overs.

Hasnain started off by dismissing Minod Bhanuka and Hasitha Boyagoda followed next as he fell to Khushdil for 22. Prathum Nissanka became Khushdil’s second victim as he departed after top scoring with 34. The 19-year-old from Hyderabad picked up his second wicket by sending Charith Asalanka. Ashen Bandara became his third victim.