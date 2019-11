CITY PULSE

Inside Me

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting a solo art exhibition of works by Sanki King (Abdullah Ahmed Khan) titled ‘Inside Me’ until November 30. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Cyminology

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi will be hosting the German Jazz quartet where Cymin Samawatie who will be singing the Poetry of Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Rumi. The event titled as 'Cyminology' will be held on Thursday, Nov 21, 2019 at 8pm. For tickets and more information, email at Press [email protected]

Sada-e-Nau

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Sada-e-Nau: Young Directors Festival until December 1 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre, featuring the following plays: Matti kay Gharonday (November 17), Jo Chalay tou Jaan say Guzar Gaye (November 21 & 22), Bali the Sacrifice (November 23 & 24), Keera (November 28 & 29) and No Question (November 30 & December 1). Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Beyond the Waters

The Koel Gallery is hosting Farrukh Adnan, Noor Ali Chagani, Noorjehan Bilgrami, Rasheed Araeen, Sohail Zuberi, Usman Saeed and Zeerak Ahmed’s art exhibition titled ‘Beyond the Waters’ until November 21. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Tales of a Valley

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting AQ Arif, Ajab Khan, Ali Sajid and Arif Ansari’s art exhibition titled ‘Tales of a Valley’ from November 19 to November 23. Call 0302-2740111 for more information.

I Love You...

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘I Love You & Other Works From The AAN Collection’ until January 5. The show features works by Bani Abidi, Khadim Ali, Aisha Khalid, Imran Qureshi and Anushka Rustomji. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

Drawing Room Diamonds

The Sanat Initiative is hosting a 20-person art exhibition titled ‘Drawing Room Diamonds’. The show, which is a curatorial debut by Champa and a project by Emaan Mahmud, is running until November 28. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

62: A Two-Year Celebration

The ArtKaam Gallery is hosting an art exhibition of works by a select group of artists titled ‘62: A Two-Year Celebration of ArtKaam’ to celebrate its second successful year of operations at ArtOne62 from November 19 to November 26. Call 0317-1160642 for more information.