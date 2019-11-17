close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 17, 2019

Smog city

Newspost

 
November 17, 2019

Smog has become a grave problem in Lahore. The education and business sectors are very disturbed owing to the smog. It is undeniable that most of our cities face a major pollution problem, which we have ignored. Not only us but the world too seems to be standing with its eyes closed as global warming becomes a perpetual issue.

The government must take serious action to save our lives. Awareness, internationally, should be encouraged – in the shape of lectures and programmes in schools, colleges and universities worldwide.

Jahanzaib Ali

Turbat

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost