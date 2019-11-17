Smog city

Smog has become a grave problem in Lahore. The education and business sectors are very disturbed owing to the smog. It is undeniable that most of our cities face a major pollution problem, which we have ignored. Not only us but the world too seems to be standing with its eyes closed as global warming becomes a perpetual issue.

The government must take serious action to save our lives. Awareness, internationally, should be encouraged – in the shape of lectures and programmes in schools, colleges and universities worldwide.

Jahanzaib Ali

Turbat