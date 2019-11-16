R&D platform

This refers to the news story, 'HEC launches roadshow to highlight Research and Development Framework' (Nov 12). It is indeed a great initiative which Pakistan needs badly so as to overcome its economic crisis. It has so far been observed that already established research institutes are not contributing as expected out of them. This is quite evident from our export graph, which remained on minimal growth. There is a dire need of such a platform from where all such problems hindering growth in exports can be addressed.

I suggest that all sectors including industries, agriculture and services must highlight areas which need improvement; these must be listed and forwarded to the HEC so that experts at the HEC can dish out projects to relevant researchers/scholars to study problems and suggest remedies and the same is sent back to the concerned entity for implementation. This way expeditious results can be achieved. Since our economy is based on exports and discouraging imports, this is the simple answer for economic exponential growth. I would also suggest that frequent interaction between industries and academia must be promoted. I am quite certain that consolidated efforts can bring about positive results.

Lt-Commander (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt