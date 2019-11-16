Economic progress due to security forces' work: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said that it’s because of efforts of the security forces that now socio-economic development phase is in motion to carry forward gains of kinetic operations towards enduring peace and stability.

General Bajwa said this during his visit to headquarters of Frontier Corps (FC) KP (North). According to the ISPR, the COAS laid floral wreath on Shuhada monument. The COAS also visited Frontier Corps Museum and Fort Gallery which has been opened for public.

While talking to the officers and men of Frontier Corps, the COAS lauded their contributions to bring stability in the province including erstwhile Fata. The army chief paid rich tribute to the Shuhada and their families who made great sacrifices for the sake of motherland.

General Bajwa said that it’s because of efforts of the security forces that now socio-economic development phase is in motion to carry forward gains of kinetic operations towards enduring peace and stability. Commander Peshawar Corps accompanied the COAS during the visit. General Bajwa also had an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s House.

The 57-word release about the meeting states that the two had discussions on the security situation of the country including the situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), western border and internal security.

The prime minister hailed continued efforts of the Army in defending the frontiers, while also ensuring internal security stability facilitating ongoing socio-economic development. Meanwhile, sources indicated that the meeting that took place 13 days before the start of second stint of General Bajwa in the office after fresh appointment by the prime minister had conspicuous significance as the two had discussion about the internal security of the country. The Azadi March and now the countrywide lockdown call made by the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman as ‘Plan-B’ of the march and health issues of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would have figured in the discussions. The recent incidents of terrorism in various parts the country and developments in Afghanistan are believed to have been deliberated upon by the prime minister and COAS.