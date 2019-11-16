BB tennis next month

ISLAMABAD: The 5th Benazir Bhutto National Grade I Ranking Tennis Tournament will be played at the Islamabad Tennis Complex here from December 16-22.

Senator Taj Haider, patron of the tournament, said that the Rs500,000 event will be contested amongst the best local players.

“This time the BB Tennis Tournament will be a local Grade I event that will be contested amongst top local players. Aqeel Khan will be the men’s No 1 seed,” he said.

The Government of Sindh is sponsoring the event. “All arrangements will be finalised in time. We hope that the tournament will be yet another success,” Fazale Subhan, the chief executive of the Islamabad Tennis Complex, said.All details regarding the tournament will be unveiled in due course.