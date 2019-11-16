close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

BB tennis next month

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The 5th Benazir Bhutto National Grade I Ranking Tennis Tournament will be played at the Islamabad Tennis Complex here from December 16-22.

Senator Taj Haider, patron of the tournament, said that the Rs500,000 event will be contested amongst the best local players.

“This time the BB Tennis Tournament will be a local Grade I event that will be contested amongst top local players. Aqeel Khan will be the men’s No 1 seed,” he said.

The Government of Sindh is sponsoring the event. “All arrangements will be finalised in time. We hope that the tournament will be yet another success,” Fazale Subhan, the chief executive of the Islamabad Tennis Complex, said.All details regarding the tournament will be unveiled in due course.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports