Sat Nov 16, 2019
A
APP
November 16, 2019

Murree, adjoining areas receive snowfall

National

A
APP
November 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Murree and its adjoining areas have received three to four inch snowfall, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported on Friday. A number of people thronged various hilly areas to enjoy the first snowfall of the winter. An official of PMD said during the coming days more snowfall was expected in the hilly areas. He said widespread rain and wind-thunderstorms (snowfall over mountains and hailstorm at isolated places in plain areas) were expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeastern Balochistan, South Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. He further said that rains was expected at scattered places in upper Punjab, Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Islamabad. Heavy fall was also expected at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeastern Balochistan during the period, he said.

