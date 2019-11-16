close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
November 16, 2019

Two cops martyred in Quetta blast

QUETTA: A blast in Quetta, targeting a security forces vehicle, martyred two policemen and

wounded two others, police said on Friday.

Police said that the blast took place near a police vehicle at Buleli, adding that explosive material was planted in a motorcycle.

After the blast, ambulances reached the area to shift the wounded to a nearby hospital. Police and Frontier Corps personnel cordoned off the area after the incident.

On Oct 21, a blast targeted a police van in Quetta, wounding nine people including three policemen. According to police, the blast took place due to explosive material planted in a motorcycle on Quetta's Spinny road.

