Authorities ordered to get schools vacated

BARA: A senior official of the Khyber tribal district on Friday directed the authorities concerned to get vacated the school buildings occupied by the landowners and hand them over to the Education Department in the district.

Chairing a meeting with the officials of the Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) in Khyber House, Deputy Commissioner Mahmood Aslam Wazir expressed concern over the miserable condition of the school buildings being used by the landowners or other people for their ends.

He also directed the district education officer to vacate the residential colony built for the employees of the education department in Jamrud tehsil and being used by non-locals. The DEO informed the DC about the notices served to four employees of the Education Department for their alleged negligence in duty performance. The DC expressed satisfaction over the IMU report about the Education Dept in the district.