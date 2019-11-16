Smog level comes down after rain

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was observed in the city on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

The level of smog came down to 185 from Thursday’s 285. Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country and was likely to persist during the next 24 to 36 hours.

They predicted that rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over mountains) was expected at scattered places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan while at isolated places in north Punjab and Kashmir. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, including Chachoro, 91mm, Sukkur, 82, Dalai, 70, Padidan, 64, Rohri, 42, Mohenjodaro, 26, Islamkot, 12, Jaccobabad, 16, Diplo, Nagar Parkar, 7, Larkana, 5, Chhor, 4, Dadu, 3, Muzaffarabad ( A/P 40, City 29), Garidupatta, 23, Rawalakot, 5, Kotli, 1, Balakot, 36, Kakul, 23, Kalam, 26, Pattan, 23, Malamjabba, 19, Saidu Sharif, 17, Cherat, 15, Takhtbai, 10, Dir (Upper 14, Lower 10), Mirkhani, 12, Parachinar, 6, Peshawar, 5, Chitral, Drosh, 5, Astore, 32, Gupis, 7, Chilas, 6, Bagrot, Gilgit 5, Skardu, Bunji, 2, Khuzdar, 25, Quetta( Samungli 3, City 2), Barkhan, Kalat, 2, Lasbella, Sibbi, 2, Islamabad ( Z.P 19, Saidpur 16, Golra 12, Bokra10, A/P 4), Murree, 19, Rawalpindi ( Chaklala 17, Shamsabad 12), Attock, 12, Noorpur Thal, 8, Khanpur, 7, Chakwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, 6, Kot Addu, Joharabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, 5, Narowal, Rahimyar Khan, 4, Bahawalpur, Layyah, 2 and Silakot ( A/P 02mm).

Friday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Bagrot where the mercury dropped to -01°C while in Lahore it was 11.5°C and highest was 26°C.