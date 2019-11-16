Ahmed Ali ends career with National Games super heavyweight gold

PESHAWAR: Olympian Ahmad Ali ended his career on a high note when he won the super heavyweight (+91kg) boxing gold, ousting Yasir Jamil Ansari of Sindh in the final of the 33rd National Games in which Army finished at the summit with five gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

WAPDA ended second with four gold and two silver medals. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) wrapped up their journey with one gold medal, three silver and one bronze. Navy stood fourth with two silver and three bronze, while Sindh and Railways got one silver each.

Here at the jam-packed Lala Aman Boxing Gymnasium, Ahmed Ali did a fine job to end his career in superb way. The Gilgit-Baltistan-born fighter is now above 40 and this was his last fight in his long career in which he also won several medals for the country.

Meanwhile, the 91kg gold went to Sanaullah of WAPDA who got the better of Mohammad Irfan of Army.

In the 75kg final, Saif-ul-Manan of Army defeated discarded international Arshad Hussain of PAF to grab gold. International Gul Zeb of Army prevailed over Adnan Hasan of PAF in the 69kg final.

Young international Suleman Baloch of Army won gold when he whacked Navy’s Qadir Khan in the 64kg gripping decider. In 60kg, Mohibullah of WAPDA claimed gold, beating Railways’ Mohammad Ashraf. In 49kg Jehanzeb Khan of WAPDA got the better of Daud Khan of Navy to win gold. In 52kg, Mohammad Asif of Army defeated Attaullah of WAPDA to lift gold. In the 56kg, Naqeebullah of WAPDA whacked Niamatullah of PAF to secure gold medal. In 81kg, Mehmood-ul-Hasan of PAF whacked WAPDA’s Niamatullah to clinch the only gold for his department.

South Asian Games bronze medallist Razia Bano of Sindh overpowered Malaika of Balochistan to win gold in 51kg final. In 60kg final on Thursday night, Mehreen of Sindh defeated Tajila Noor of KP to lift gold, while in 69-75kg women final Tahira Warsi of Punjab outgunned Tajila Noor of KP.

In 54kg to 57kg final, KP’s Hadia Kamal Khan got the better of Sindh’s Saira to lift gold. On Thursday night in remaining semi-finals in 60kg, Railways’ Mohammad Ashraf defeated Islamabad’s Kamil Fakhar Syed and international Mohibullah of WAPDA whacked Army’s Ibrahim.

In 64kg, Navy’s Qadir Khan got the better of Abdul Jalil of Sindh and Army’s Suleman Baloch overpowered WAPDA’s Naqeebullah. In 69kg, Army’s international fighter Gul Zeb overcame Navy’s Mohammad Ali and PAF’S Adnan Hasan defeated Abdul Samad of Balochistan. In 75kg semi-finals, Army’s Saif-ul-Manan prevailed over HEC’s Ajmal Khan and PAF’s Arshad Hussain outgunned Ajmal Khan of HEC.