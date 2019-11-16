close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
MD
Monitoring Desk
November 16, 2019

D G Khan Cement plans expansion

KARACHI: Tycoon Mian Muhammad Mansha’s D G Khan Cement Company is aiming to become Pakistan’s largest cement maker by expanding capacity.

The company has sought permission from the provincial government to boost its current facility by 12,000 tons a day, according a letter seen by Bloomberg. Javed Iqbal Malik, a senior economic adviser at Punjab province’s industries department confirmed getting the letter but did not give any other details.

The approval process could take 6 to 12 months and a final decision on expanding capacity will be taken after considering the demand and economic situation, Inayat Ullah Niazi, Chief Financial Officer at D G Khan Cement said by phone.

The proposed expansion will help D G Khan topple Bestway Cement Ltd as the nation’s biggest producer of the building material. Its capacity addition plan comes as Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan tries to kick-start the construction sector to increase economic growth and create employment following its 13th loan from the International Monetary Fund since the late 1980s.

D G Khan’s capacity will jump to 10.7 million tons following the expansion, exceeding Bestway’s 10.3 million tons capability, according to data on the cement association’s website.

