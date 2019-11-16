AJK president lauds diaspora for sensitising Kashmir dispute

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan said on Friday the Pakistani-Kashmiri diaspora community has played a highly positive role in building awareness on the Kashmir dispute in their countries of adoption.

He made these comments while interacting with a seven-member delegation led by Lord Mayor of the city of Manchester Abid Chohan who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House, said an official statement issued by AJK presidential secretary.

The delegation also included Councillor Luthfur Rahman, Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Skills, Manchester City Council, Councillor Basit Sheikh, Assistant Executive Member Manchester City Council, Haroon Afzal Khatana, Chairman Pakistani Community Centre Manchester, Rana Abdul Sattar, Financial Adviser/Director Manchester Youth Academy and community leaders Atta-ul-Mustafa Chohan and Chaudhry Anwar Yaqub.

The delegation is currently visiting Pakistan and will be consulting key stakeholders to help advance awareness on the Kashmir dispute.

Speaking to the members of the delegation, the AJK president lauded the role of the diaspora, saying: “They have proved to be an invaluable asset for the country as they have actively leveraged their strengths in advocating the Kashmir issue and have brought pride to the country through their active engagement in politics and economy in not only their country of residence but also in Pakistan and AJK”.

Masood Khan informed the delegation about the dire human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir especially in the aftermath of the illegal measures taken by India on August 5 this year. “There is a gripping need for creating greater awareness on Kashmir and help alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people,” he said

The AJK president said the international community must take notice of India’s aggressive posture and stem the drift towards war as any conflict may lead to a nuclear exchange of catastrophic consequences.

While appreciating the diaspora for organising public awareness rallies, seminars, and other events in the British Parliament on the Kashmir dispute, he said: “We must continue to reach out to MPs, Lords and MEPs”.

The community, he said, must encourage their representatives to debate the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir in order to encourage the British government to help play an active role in the speedy resolution of the dispute. “Our councillors and diaspora community have mobilised support for the Kashmiris at the grassroots level.” He also thanked the Labour Party for passing an emergency motion on Kashmir at its party conference.

Lord Mayor Abid Chohan said the Pakistani-Kashmiri community in the United Kingdom has been actively supporting the legitimate struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “We have reached out to the local MPs and will continue to encourage debates on Kashmir in the city council and British Parliament”, he said.

Masood Khan also invited the diaspora community to invest in AJK. He said there exist diversified opportunities for potential investors especially in tourism, education, power generation, agriculture and the extraction industry.

He said the young generation of overseas Kashmiris will be given a chance to explore investment opportunities in incubation centres and start-up centres in public sector universities of AJK. Expressing his appreciation for the diaspora community, he said each member of this vibrant community happens to be an ambassador who was helping bridge distances and cementing ties between the people of AJK, Pakistan and the United Kingdom.