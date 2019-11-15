close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

Guess who said this‘ Let Nawaz die’

Top Story

Our Correspondent
ISLAMABAD: The PML-N parliamentary leader Khawaja Asif said in the National Assembly on Thursday that the government should refrain from using its power and authority for the sake of political interests.

Khawaja Asif alleged that when an officer of a court talked to a government personality that they are going to hear case of Nawaz Sharif’s bail on Saturday twice, his answer was “let him die. His death will make no difference,” the PML-N parliamentary leader said while regretting attitude of the government.

He said not only the PML-N members, but the speaker who is custodian of the House should also give guarantee that Nawaz Sharif would return to the country after his treatment.

