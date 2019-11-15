First Test

India pacers rip through BD batting

Ag AFP

INDORE, India: Mohammed Shami led an inspired pace attack to give India the opening day honours after they bundled out Bangladesh for 150 in the first Test on Thursday.

Shami claimed three wickets, while fellow quicks Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav took two apiece to pack off the tourists early in the final session in Indore.

India were 86 for one at stumps after Rohit Sharma was caught behind off paceman Abu Jayed for six.

Mayank Agarwal, on 37, and Cheteshwar Pujara, on 43, put on an unbeaten 72-run stand to see off the day’s play.

Agarwal survived a reprieve on 32 when Imrul Kayes dropped an easy chance at slip off Abu. Pujara looked solid in his 61-ball stay so far as he hit seven boundaries. But it was the Indian bowlers who stood out after Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque elected to bat on a green wicket at the start of the two-match series.

Yadav, Sharma and Shami took wickets in the morning session before Mushfiqur, who top-scored with 43, and Haque put on 68 for the fourth wicket.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin broke the stand after getting Mominul bowled for 37. It was his 250th wicket in home Tests, and he added to the tally by then bowling Mahmudullah for 10.

Shami ended Mushfiqur’s resistance and struck on successive deliveries to stop the Bangladesh tail from wagging.

Shami bowled Mushfiqur and then trapped new man Mehidy Hasan lbw, prompting the umpires to break for tea. Taijul Islam then played out Shami’s hat-trick ball after the break, but was later run out for one. Yadav cleaned up Ebadat Hossain to wrap up the innings in 58.3 overs.

At the start, Bangladesh endured three maidens before getting their first run through Imrul, but he managed just five more before becoming the first wicket.

Sharma struck in the next over to send Shadman Islam back to the pavilion, also for six. Batting remained tough for Mominul and Mohammed Mithun, who was trapped lbw for 13 by Shami finding swing and seam movement.

It could have been worse for Bangladesh had India not been sloppy in the field.

Rahane, who spilled three chances at first slip, dropped Mominul when he had made only three, and Mushfiqur survived when put down by skipper Virat Kohli at third slip.

Bangladesh, who lost the preceding Twenty20 series 2-1, had a troubled build-up when star player and captain Shakib Al Hasan was banned for two years, with one year suspended, for failing to report approaches by bookmakers.

The series is Bangladesh’s first in the new world Test championship currently led by India.

Score Board

TOSS: BANGLADESH

BANGLADESH 1ST INNINGS

Islam c Saha b Sharma 6

Kayes c Rahane b Yadav 6

Haque b Ashwin 37

Mithun lbw b Shami 13

Mushfiqur b Shami 43

Mahmudullah b Ashwin 10

Das c Kohli b Sharma 21

Mehidy Hasan lbw b Shami 0

Taijul run out 1

Abu Jayed not out 7

Ebadat b Yadav 2

Extras (LB-3, W-1) 4

Total (all out, 58.3 overs) 150

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-12, 3-31, 4-99, 5-115, 6-140, 7-140, 8-140, 9-148, 10-150.

BOWLING: Ishant 12-6-20-2, Yadav 14.3-3-47-2, Shami 13-5-27-3 (w1), Ashwin 16-1-43-2, Jadeja 3-0-10-0.

INDIA 1ST INNINGS

Agarwal not out 37

Rohit c Liton b Abu 6

Pujara not out 43

Total (1 wicket, 26 overs) 86

Fall of wicket: 1-14.

BOWLING: Ebadat 11-2-32-0, Abu 8-0-21-1, Taijul 7-0-33-0.

Match officials: Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Rod Tucker (AUS); TV Umpire: Narendra Menon (IND); Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).