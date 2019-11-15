‘Invest in education to bring about change’

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has said that the institutions which compromise on quality get destroyed and replaced by other institutions.

He was addressing a seminar on World Quality Day organised by Institute of Quality and Technology Management and Quality Enhancement Cell here Thursday. Higher Education Commission (HEC) Quality Assurance Agency Managing Director Dr Nadia Tahir, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion. Addressing the seminar, Prof Niaz Ahmad said we must spend maximum money on higher education to bring socio-economic change. He said he introduced the concept of quality in 2001 at university level and for the first time established Institute of Quality and Technology Management. He said IQTM was established to provide quality in services and manufacturing sectors. He said 70 percent of our economy was based on services sector and therefore we must produce quality graduates. Prof Niaz Ahmad asked the students to form a group, identify problems in their relevant field, find solution and convert it into business activity. Dr Nadia Tahir said there was need to create culture and consciousness of quality. She said HEC Quality Assurance Agency made efforts to ensure standards of quality of higher education in universities. She said Quality Enhancement Cells had been established at the universities for improving standard of higher education.

Dr Nasir Saeed said quality of people’s life must be improved and environment of happiness should be provided to everyone. Dr Usman Awan said IQTM was focusing on improving standards in services and production sector. He said IQTM was moving forward to contribute to socio-economic development of country.

LCWU festival: The annual fun festival of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) was held on the university’s campus here Thursday. The festival organised by the LCWU’s Directorate of Student Affairs was opened by the university’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza while faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

MoU: Punjab University’s Institute of Agricultural Sciences and Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to made joint efforts for environment protection and develop urban forests.