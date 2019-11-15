Bayer Organizes Stroke Awareness Sessions in Hospitals Across Pakistan

Karachi: Bayer Pakistan has organized Stroke Awareness Sessions in more than25 hospitals across Pakistan in which more than 500 doctors have been briefed on challenges and therapies related to stroke.

“This awareness drive aims to engagekeyhealthcare professionalswith an underlying objective ofraising awareness amongthem and drawing attention to the urgency and importance of preventingthe incidence of stroke in their patients,” said Dr. Faheem Ahmad, Marketing Manager for General Medicine, Pharmaceutical division of Bayer Pakistan.

According to research, the incidence of stroke in Pakistan is believed to be close to 250 cases for every 100,000 people.This means that there are 350,000 new stroke patients every year in this country, which is an alarming situation. “Bayer is committed to playing its role in creating awareness regarding preventable diseases.

Bayer has not only contributed scientifically by developing cutting edge therapiesto counter this disease, but we are also channeling our efforts into creating awareness about the prevalence of stroke and its prevention. While there is still much to be done in this regard, Bayer believes that such initiatives have the power to positively impact our collective awareness to ensure a healthier future for the nation,” added Dr. Faheem Ahmad.***