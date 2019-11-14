KPHA lodges protest

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Hockey Association (KPHA) has lodged strong protest to the 33rd National Games organizing Committee over missing out provincial legends while erecting giant portraits of former legends in and around Lala Ayub and Qayyum Stadium Peshawar.

Zahir Shah, president KP Hockey Association said he was surprised and amazed at Organising Committee’s decision to ignore KP Hockey legends like Brig (rtd) Hamid Hameedi, Rashid Junior, Fazalur Rehman Bulla and preferring Islahuddin Siddiqui instead. “We respect all the former hockey legends as they served Pakistan hockey in thick and thin. However, we believe that since KP Olympics are the hosts, those KP legends should be given right projection. There is no big name in country’s hockey than Brig (rtd) Hamidi who died recently and even have represented Pakistan at five Olympics. He deserved, support and backing as he is no more with us and belongs to KP. His name and stature needs to be promoted amongst younger lot. I am surprised at the decision to pick Islah instead.