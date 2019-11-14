close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

PTF patron Dilawar dies

Sports

November 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Patron Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and Chairman Board of Governors SNGPL Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas died in Islamabad Wednesday.

He suffered cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Wednesday and could not survive. Salim Saifullah Khan, the President, Pakistan Tennis Federation, PTF Council Members and the management committee, and the tennis fraternity at large offer their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on the sad demise of Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas. Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan HI (M), President, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and the entire Olympic Family of Pakistan is deeply grieved on demise of Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas.

“May Allah Almighty in His Infinite mercy shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

