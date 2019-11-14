Convention on workers’ rights held

Islamabad: President of the National Labour Federation (ILO), Shamsur Rehman Swati has said charter of the International Labour oganisation (ILO) has failed in ending poverty and ensuring creation of trade unions Government and private organisations.

He was addressing a labour convention on 'Solution of rights of workers in the light of teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) held in connection with Golden Jubilee of NLF. Country Director of ILO in Pakistan, Ms. Ingrid Christensen was also present on the occasion.

Swati said that only 3 per cent of nearly 70 million labour force is member of trade unions where creation of unions in thousands of organisations is not allowed. Swati said a large number of informal force is deprived of facilities of social security, job security and minimum salary as announced by the government. He observed that it was difficult to spend one month with minimum salary of Rs17,500 but this monthly wage is not being paid to workers of all institutions.

The ILO country director in her address said that the organisation was active in ensuring protection of rights of workers, end of restrictions on trade unions and labour inspection in industrial units of Punjab province.