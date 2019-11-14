Germany wants solution to Kashmir issue: envoy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHOREAmbassador of Germany in Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck called on Jamaat-e-Islami leaders at Mansoora on Wednesday. The ambassador said Germany wanted a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue through dialogue. BD JI leaders: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has extended good wishes to the newly elected JI Bangladesh Ameer Dr Shafique-ur-Rahman.
