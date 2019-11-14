close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

Germany wants solution to Kashmir issue: envoy

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

LAHOREAmbassador of Germany in Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck called on Jamaat-e-Islami leaders at Mansoora on Wednesday. The ambassador said Germany wanted a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue through dialogue. BD JI leaders: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has extended good wishes to the newly elected JI Bangladesh Ameer Dr Shafique-ur-Rahman.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore