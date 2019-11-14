Double Shah scam affectees get cheques

LAHORE:The National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, on Wednesday distributed the cheques of recovered money amounting to Rs193.59 million among 1,763 affectees of Double Shah scam.

Around 14,500 complainants approached NAB, Lahore, for recovery of their billions of rupees on the pretext of provision of hefty profits over their investment by an accused named Sibt-ul-Hassan Gilani alias Double Shah.

The accused person in connivance with his accomplices managed to accumulate a huge money from general public by offering them lucrative financial incentives. NAB confiscated all known properties of the accused persons as an in-direct recovery. In addition to that, NAB attached 32 residential and commercial properties found in the name of accused persons.

Sana case: A Lahore High Court two-judge bench on Wednesday issued a notice on a petition by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) challenging summoning of the video record of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and Call Detail Record (CDR) of investigating officer by duty judge in a drug case against former Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan. The ANF in its petition contended that a duty judge was supposed to decide matters of urgent nature only in a case before him. However, it said, the duty judge of a special court for Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) hearing the case of Khan allowed two applications of defence and summoned record from the PSCA and a cellular phone company. The petition said the duty judge passed the order before the indictment of the accused, which opened Pandora’s box of legal problems. It argued that the applications of the defence allowed by the duty judge were not of urgent nature. The bench headed by Justice Alia Neelum issued notice for November 19.