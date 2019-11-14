close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
BR
Bureau report
Two injured in gas cylinder blast

National

PESHAWAR: Two people were wounded in a gas cylinder explosion in a house in Afridiabad on Wednesday. Officials of the Rescue 1122 said two people sustained burn injuries in fire that broke out after the gas cylinder explosion. The injured were taken to the hospital. Also, the firefighters put out fire in Regi and Hayatabad Phase 3 Chowk that erupted on Wednesday.

