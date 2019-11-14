‘Early diagnosis, treatment key to prevent complication of diabetes’

LAHORE: The World Diabetes Day is observed globally on November the 14 in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes. This year the theme for world diabetes day is ‘Family and Diabetes’.

Speaking to the media at on the occasion of World Diabetes Day, Dr Waqas Shafiq, Consultant Endocrinologist, Shaukat Khan Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) said that diabetes is a chronic disease which develops when the body fails to produce insulin or the insulin it does produce doesn’t work properly.

Families are urged to learn more about the warning signs of diabetes as one in every two people with diabetes is undiagnosed. He said that the warning signs of diabetes are excessive thirst, dry mouth, frequent urination, lack of energy, tiredness, recurrent skin infections, blurred vision and tingling or numbness in hands and feet.

Symptoms are more often to be found in people with type 1 diabetes. People with type 2 diabetes may have no or very few symptoms, prior to diagnosis and that is one of the reasons for delay in diagnosis.