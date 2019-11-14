US athletes slam World Athletics over Diamond League reform

LOS ANGELES, California: USA Track and Field’s athletes grouping on Tuesday lashed out at World Athletics plans to cut several events from next year’s Diamond League series, accusing the sport’s global governing body of being “out of touch”.

In an open letter to World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe, USATF’s Athletes Advisory Committee called on the global body to reverse plans to axe the triple jump, the 200 meters, steeplechase and discus from the Diamond League program.

The IAAF, which changed its name to World Athletics this week, announced the overhaul on November 6, claiming the moves would help streamline Diamond League events in an effort to make meetings more attractive for television audiences.

However the moves have been greeted with howls of protest across the athletics world, while American triple jump star Christian Taylor has announced the launch of a global group aimed at giving athletes a bigger say in the sport.

In its letter to Coe, the USATF athlete’s grouping said it “wholeheartedly condemned” the Diamond League reforms. “The IAAF and Diamond League organisers have shown themselves to be completely out of touch with the sport they are entrusted to grow and protect,” the letter said.