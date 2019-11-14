Odd request

An 80-year-old American woman was detained at Islamabad airport on her arrival and she was deported on a request by the US. The woman was named Murray Maude, a Muslim convert, who is the third wife of late Frithjof Schuon or Isa Nuruddin Ahmad, a famous German philosopher who converted to Islam and wrote many books on spirituality and Sufism.

It is strange that the Pakistani government would deport a traveller on the request of the US. The deported woman probably just wanted to live the last year's of her life in Pakistan.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar