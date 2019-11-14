close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 14, 2019

Odd request

Newspost

 
November 14, 2019

An 80-year-old American woman was detained at Islamabad airport on her arrival and she was deported on a request by the US. The woman was named Murray Maude, a Muslim convert, who is the third wife of late Frithjof Schuon or Isa Nuruddin Ahmad, a famous German philosopher who converted to Islam and wrote many books on spirituality and Sufism.

It is strange that the Pakistani government would deport a traveller on the request of the US. The deported woman probably just wanted to live the last year's of her life in Pakistan.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost