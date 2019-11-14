Odd request

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An 80-year-old American woman was detained at Islamabad airport on her arrival and she was deported on a request by the US. The woman was named Murray Maude, a Muslim convert, who is the third wife of late Frithjof Schuon or Isa Nuruddin Ahmad, a famous German philosopher who converted to Islam and wrote many books on spirituality and Sufism.
It is strange that the Pakistani government would deport a traveller on the request of the US. The deported woman probably just wanted to live the last year's of her life in Pakistan.
Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer
Peshawar
An 80-year-old American woman was detained at Islamabad airport on her arrival and she was deported on a request by the US. The woman was named Murray Maude, a Muslim convert, who is the third wife of late Frithjof Schuon or Isa Nuruddin Ahmad, a famous German philosopher who converted to Islam and wrote many books on spirituality and Sufism.
It is strange that the Pakistani government would deport a traveller on the request of the US. The deported woman probably just wanted to live the last year's of her life in Pakistan.
Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer
Peshawar