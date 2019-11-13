Play for Kashmiris

LAHORE:Alhamra Arts Council organised a two-day theatre play “Rang Laye Ga Lahu” to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir who are fighting against brutal Indian army for their freedom.

The drama was attended by a huge number of audience in Hall II at Alhamra Art Centre. The play “Rang Laye Ga Lahu” is written by Aziz Qazi. Its dialogues are written by Riaz Qadri. It is directed by Ishfaq Chaudhry. The drama is all about ongoing freedom movement of a Kashmiri family and to highlight the brutality of Indian army.