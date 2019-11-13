SC orders comprehensive plan for PIA improvement

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) to submit its response on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) report.

The court also directed the PIA administration to submit details of PIA’s current deficit.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case regarding sale of national assets at lower rates including PIA. During the course of proceedings, the bench directed the national flag carrier to submit a comprehensive plan for PIA improvement.

Nayyar Rizvi Additional Prosecutor General NAB said that NAB had raised objections to 33 issues in its report.

He said that there was also the issue of not being qualified staff in the top management of PIA. Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had given its opinion on the audit report. Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan observed that PIA faced billions of rupees loss due to awarding of free tickets.

Apart from the employees, unauthorised people were also given free tickets, he added.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the court needed a solution to the problem as it was trying to get national institutions in the right direction.

The purpose of the prosecution was not to harm anyone, he added.

He observed that PIA was facing billions of rupees every year. The re-establishment of the national body was a serious issue, he added. Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said that a serious plan was needed to run PIA.

Bilal Minto counsel for Shujaat Azeem said that he was ready to submit affidavit for removing of his client’s name.

He said that he would join the proceedings when the court decides. Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan asked the counsel to submit affidavit and the court would decide after reviewing it. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.