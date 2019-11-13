Algeria jails 22 protesters over Berber flags

ALGIERS: Twenty-two Algerian demonstrators were handed one-year jail sentences on Tuesday for “undermining national unity” by bearing the Berber minority’s flag during anti-regime protests, a prisoners’ rights group said. The CNLD committee said on its Facebook page that a court in the capital’s Sidi Mhamed district had sentenced the accused to 12 months in prison — half of it suspended -- and fines of 30,000 dinars ($275).