MNA from Islamabad given responsibility of Karachi’s projects, says Saeed Ghani

Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said it is surprising that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar, who is an elected parliamentarian from Islamabad, has been assigned the responsibility of the federally funded development projects being built in Karachi.

“[Prime Minister] Imran Khan himself has accepted that the parliamentarians of PTI elected from here [Karachi] are good for nothing,” he said while talking to newsmen after he attended a ceremony at the Department of Mass Communication of the University of Karachi on Tuesday.

He said that PTI MNA Asad Umar had already failed as being the finance minister of the country. He said that not a penny had been given to the city out of the Rs162 billion special development package earlier announced by the prime minister for Karachi. “Whenever Imran Khan comes to the city, he stirs a new issue.”

Answering a question, Ghani said that the federal government had given permission to former PM Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment after much delay.

He added that the health condition of the former prime minister had worsened and he should have been given the permission to get treatment abroad much earlier, especially when his (Nawaz Sharif’s) doctors had advised him to get treatment outside Pakistan.

He said an inquiry should be held into why the delay had occurred in granting permission to Sharif. The provincial information minister said that they had never raised the demand to either free former president Asif Ali Zardari or grant him permission to go abroad for further treatment.

He said that their demand was only that Zardari’s own doctors should be included in the medical board to look after his health. He reiterated his resolve to resist the alleged illegal acts being committed in the province in the garb of an accountability drive being conducted in the country.