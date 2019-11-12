National Tent Pegging begins

LAHORE: The third Sarsabz National Tent Pegging Championship saddled off here on Monday at one of the best equipped equestrian venue under Punjab Rangers command in Lahore.

The inauguration ceremony of third championship was formally held by Fatima Group in collaboration with the Equestrian Federation of Pakistan. The special ceremony was held at the Polo and Tent Pegging ground of the Headquarters of Sutlej Rangers (Punjab) on Monday.

Chief Guest of the ceremony, DG Rangers Punjab Maj Gen Saqib Mehboob Malik who formally inaugurated the championship in the presence of notable guests and a large gathering of general public from various walks of life. Over 1200 riders and 300 teams from around the country are taking part in the five-day gut wrenching championship.

“Fatima Group, being amongst Pakistan’s top 3 fertilizer consortiums, holds strong roots within the Country’s rural community. Our mission is to win the hearts of Pakistan farmers by supporting their most preferred game of Tent Pegging, a game that portrays their rural culture and identity. We are working with the Equestrian Federation of Pakistan to revive this traditional sport and make it popular amongst general public.

Almost 1200 riders from across Pakistan will participate in this event, riding horses decked in exquisite jewellery from head to toe. We remain steadfast to revitalising the lost glory of tent pegging in Pakistan and to bring it back to its much deserved limelight”, said Rabel Sadozai, National Marketing Manager at Fatima Group.