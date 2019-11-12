Russia’s Napoleon expert confesses to chopping up lover

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAINT PETERSBURG: A prominent Saint Petersburg-based Napoleon expert has confessed to murdering his young lover and former student and dismembering her body in a grisly crime that sent shock waves across Russia. Oleg Sokolov, a 63-year-old history lecturer who received France´s Legion d´Honneur in 2003, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder after he was hauled out of the icy Moika River with a backpack containing a woman´s arms.
