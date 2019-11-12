3-day debate competition concludes at GIK Institute

SWABI: A three-day GIK Parliamentary Debate Competition concluded at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology on Monday. The contest was organised by GIK Institute’s Literary and Debating Society.

Up to 200 students from various universities/institutes, including medical colleges and universities, participated in the competition. The role of extracurricular activities was emphasised in the competition.

The participants acknowledged that if the students were provided opportunities to take part in such activities, they could perform better and deliver the results according to the expectations of their parents and needs of the country.

“Improving communication skills is must in the present IT world,” said Abdullah Wahdan Yahya of Khyber Medical College. Mohammad Abdal Khan, another participant of the competition, said: “A student could easily express an idea if he/she has better communication skills.”

The students lauded the competition and said the contest provided a perfect platform for them to learn from each other, besides promoting the fraternity. The best speakers were awarded shields and certificates.

The role of various societies of GIK, which regularly conduct such events, was appreciated as they provide opportunities to the students of other universities to take part in important debates on key issues that update students’ knowledge of different walks of life.

Meanwhile, the three-day All Pakistan Mathematics Olympiad was also held at the GIK Institute. It was organised by GIK’s Mathematics Society. Over 200 students, including girls, from various universities/institutes from all over the country, participated in the event. Leading mathematicians of different universities participated as judges in the Olympiad.

A hiking trip of the participants was also arranged, starting from the GIK Institute’s library and going through the lush green mountain of the nearby hillside.

The hiking was lauded by the students, saying that they had enjoyed the beautiful natural scenery. Prof Dr Ghulam Shabier, while addressing as chief guest on the occasion, explained the role of mathematics in society with reference to the contribution by Muslim scholars. He also gave away shields and certificates to the winning teams.