Eid Miladun Nabi celebrated in KP with religious zeal

PESHAWAR: Eid Miladun Nabi was celebrated in the provincial capital and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with religious zeal and fervour. The day dawned with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals. At dawn, special prayers were offered at mosques for the solidarity and development of the country.

In Peshawar, the Governor's House, Chief Minister's House, Provincial Assembly building, Gor Khatri, Ghanta Ghar, Nishtar Hall, Balahissar and other government and private buildings were illuminated with string of coloured lights.

A number of rallies were taken out from various places in Peshawar city. The participants recited ‘Darood-o-Salam' in the praise and honour of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). The rallies were led by former minister Agha Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Pir Syed Inayat Ali Shah, Pir Syed Sajjad Badshah, Pir Syed Ubaidullah Badshah, Syed Mohsin Shah, Imam Din, Syed Jehanzeb Shah and others.

NOWSHERA: A function was held at the Darul Uloom Haqqania to mark the Eid Miladun. Speaking on the occasion, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) head Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani said that his party was striving for the enforcement of Shariah. He said that the Muslims should rise above petty differences and work to spread the message of Islam which was peace and tolerance.

HARIPUR: Like other parts of the province, 12th Rabiul Awal was observed with religious fervour in Haripur.

On this occasion, processions were taken out in Haripur city, Khalabat Township, Khanpur and Ghazi. Hundreds of participants including children clad in traditional Arab outfits riding camels, horses, vans and trucks marched on the designated routes of the processions. The main procession was brought out from Madrassa Anjuman Islamia Rehmania Haripur. The day was marked in other districts of the KP as well.