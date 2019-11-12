close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

Police constable among four killed in DG Khan encounter

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Four persons, including a police constable of Elite Force, were killed during an encounter in the jurisdiction of Kot Mubarak police here on Sunday.

The police were informed about the presence of Laadi gang members near a cement factory. Following the information, the police raided the area to arrest them. Seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire on them. The police also retaliated. As a result, Constable Suleman of Elite Force was martyred while two dacoits and a passerby were killed.The spokesman for the district police said that weapons were recovered from the killed dacoits.

Meanwhile, Gul Muhammad Khosa of Basti Rubba said that Ghulam Haider and Abdullah were his nephews and they were killed during an alleged fake encounter. He claimed that the police did not have any criminal record against them.Meanwhile, the dead bodies are brought to the DHQ Hospital for postmortem.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan