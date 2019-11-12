Hope ton powers WI to ODI sweep over Afghanistan

LUCKNOW, India: OpenerShai Hope struck an unbeaten century as West Indies outplayed Afghanistan by five wickets in the third One-day International on Monday to complete a 3-0 series rout.

Hope made 109 and built crucial partnerships including an unbeaten 71-run stand with Roston Chase, 42 not out, to anchor West Indies’ chase of 250 with eight balls to spare in Lucknow. He completed his seventh ODI hundred as West Indies, under new limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard, recorded their first ODI whitewash since 2014.

Paceman Keemo Paul returned figures of 3-44 in Afghanistan’s 249 for seven. Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman took two wickets to reduce West Indies to four for two but Hope stood firm to keep the chase on track.

Debutant Brandon King made 39, and Pollard hit 32. Chase was named man of the series for his 145 runs including a highest of 94 in the three matches and six wickets with his off-spin.

Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan, were outplayed in all three matches in their newly adopted home in Lucknow. India has been their home since 2015.

A 127-run partnership between Asghar Afghan and Mohammad Nabi gave Afghanistan a fighting total from a precarious 118-5 after being invited to bat first. Afghan made 86 off 85 balls and Nabi remained unbeaten on 50 to thwart a persistent West Indies bowling. Opener Hazratullah Zazai hit an attacking 50 but the rest of the top-order fell flat.

Afghan hit three fours and six sixes. Nabi hit three fours and a six. The two teams will play three T20Is in Lucknow starting November 14.