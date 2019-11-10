Five gunned down over old enmity

LAHORE : Five people were gunned down and five others wounded in exchange of fire between two groups in the Batapur area on Saturday.

Amjad and Rafaqat groups opened firing on each other. The members of Amjad group had shot at and wounded their opponent some days back. Both parties were summoned to appear before police at Wagha Chowki for reconciliation. The victims identified as Amjad, 40, Imran, 35, Ejaz, 30 and Zafar, 35, died on the spot while one Munir expired in hospital. The wounded people identified as Mahmood, 27, Rafaqat, 50, Imtiaz, 35, Mustafa, 33, and Farooq, 30, were admitted to Services Hospital. An old dispute was stated to be the cause of the killings. The bodies were removed to morgue. The inspector general of police, Punjab, also took notice of the incident and directed the CCPO to submit a report to him in this regard. He directed the police to arrest the culprits.

Kite string: A 45-year-old man was injured by a stray kite string in Factory Area on Saturday. The injured man identified as Khurram. He was shifted to hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.