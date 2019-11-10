close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
Concern over law, order situation

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 10, 2019

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial chief Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Saturday expressed concern over the poor law and order in the merged districts, particularly in Khyber district.

In a statement issued here, he said that several persons have been injured in the exchange of fire between two rival groups in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber during the last three days, but the local administration and the police did not take any action to stop them. He said that neither a case had been lodged nor any arrest made to restore calm and prevent the rivals from exchanging the fire. The QWP leader said the deteriorating law and order in the merged districts showed that the merger process has not been fully undertaken. He demanded the government to bring the accused to justice and restore order.

