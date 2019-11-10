close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
November 10, 2019

All talk?

Newspost

 
November 10, 2019

When he was criticising the previous government while standing on a container, Imran Khan said that the railways minister should resign whenever there is a rail accident. In the fourteen months since he assumed power, there have been several such accidents, yet the Railways minister has not yet been asked to go home. How can we ever take the prime minister seriously?

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

