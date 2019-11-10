Power projects

This refers to the news story, 'Rs11.93 per unit power flat rate for winter announced' (Nov 9). This is indeed good initiative as far as encouraging industrial, commercial and domestic sectors goes. In the light of previous experience of AEDB, the 50 MW wind power project at Jampir( Sindh) has yet not been commissioned for the last one decade so it appears that commissioning of 11 wind power projects may take indefinite time.

I would suggest that, instead of wind power, the amount allocated may be diverted to enhance solar power. We must focus on solar power so consolidated funds can enhance solar energy needs of equipment especially manufacturing of photo voltaic cells as a component of a solar panel. This option must be given due consideration as a result target set can be achieved easily as compared to dependency on wind power.

Lt Commander (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt