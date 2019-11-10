close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 10, 2019

Power projects

Newspost

 
November 10, 2019

This refers to the news story, 'Rs11.93 per unit power flat rate for winter announced' (Nov 9). This is indeed good initiative as far as encouraging industrial, commercial and domestic sectors goes. In the light of previous experience of AEDB, the 50 MW wind power project at Jampir( Sindh) has yet not been commissioned for the last one decade so it appears that commissioning of 11 wind power projects may take indefinite time.

I would suggest that, instead of wind power, the amount allocated may be diverted to enhance solar power. We must focus on solar power so consolidated funds can enhance solar energy needs of equipment especially manufacturing of photo voltaic cells as a component of a solar panel. This option must be given due consideration as a result target set can be achieved easily as compared to dependency on wind power.

Lt Commander (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost