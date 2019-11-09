PPP demands access of private doctors to Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has expressed serious concerns over health condition of President Zardari and said that after the report of government medical report it was necessary to form a private medical board and Ex-President Zardari's personnel doctors should have been given access to him.

“It is most unfortunate the former President Asif Ali Zardari's doctors were neither given permission to examine nor any medical board was formed thus causing concerns among PPP workers and public in general,” he said while demanding the access to Private doctors to former President Asif Ali Zardari.

The Former prime Minister said that President Zardari is in need of immediate medical care. “Former President Asif Ali Zardari's health is deteriorating by the day and his life is under threat,” he said adding that to save his life it is necessary to immediately form private medical board which includes his personnel doctors.

While Amir Fida Paracha, spokesman of former President Asif Ali Zardari said that there is a blood clot near the heart of President Zardari and his life is under serious threat.

Amir Fida Paracha said that doctors have advised angiography but the government but the government neither forming private medical board not he is examined by expert doctors.

He said the government is fully aware that if the blood clotting continues then his life is in serious danger but the government is putting former President Asif Ali Zardari under threat. “The family is very concerned but specialist doctors are not being provided to former President Asif Ali Zardari by the government,” he said.