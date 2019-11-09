Appeal

Rawalpindi: An elderly man has appealed to President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and philanthropists to help him in replacement of prosthetic leg to help earn him bread and butter for his family, says a press release.

A 65-year-old, Aziz Akbar Usmani, hailing from Rawalpindi has said that the prosthetic leg gave him lots of opportunities that might not have come for other man in the country with disabilities.

“I am appealing for a new leg to help me continue supporting my family. I can work and do everything, but I can’t afford a new leg. A prosthetic leg costs about Rs300,000 to 500,000. I am jobless and it is hard to cover rent, utility bills and food,” he added.

If anybody wants to help Aziz Akbar Usmani, he can be contacted at 0334-5955166, 0306-5470577.