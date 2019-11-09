HEC holds training on artificial intelligence

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Huawei Technologies Pakistan jointly organised the first ‘Train the Trainers’ workshop for Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA) on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The eight-day training, conducted by Huawei AI Experts from China, was attended by trainers from 11 universities across Pakistan. The training is a part of Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing (PIAIC).

The training aims at Artificial Intelligence talent development in Pakistan. The HCIA-AI training and certification will cultivate entrepreneurial talent for the professionals of Artificial Intelligence helping them to use the AI framework in the industry for development and innovation.

Dr. Fateh Marri, Executive Director HEC, was chief guest in the closing ceremony, which was also attended by Mr. Shahzad Rasheed, Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Huawei Enterprise Business Group Pakistan, delegates from various universities.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Marri emphasized on the importance of Artificial Intelligence in understanding modern tools in education sector but also its relevance for overall economic growth of any nation. He also mentioned the importance of close relationship between industry and academia to achieve the objective of problem solving in all aspects of life.

Shahzad Rasheed congratulated the trainees for being selected for the prestigious training. He elaborated usefulness of Artificial Intelligence in building bridges for solving various problems faced by the country and assured Huawei’s complete support.