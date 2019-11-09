China enjoy lead in figure skating cup

SHANGHAI: The hosts celebrated a dominant one-two in the men’s short programme at figure skating’s Cup of China on Friday with a flawless Yan Han pipping Jin Boyang to the lead.

In the fourth event of the prestigious ISU Grand Prix series, the duo brought the Chongqing crowd to its feet with scintillating displays. Yan scored 86.46 points to go into the lead ahead of Saturday’s free skate, with Jin narrowly behind on 85.43 and Matteo Rizzo of Italy third with 81.72. It was a triumphant return for 23-year-old Yan, who is back after missing all of last season.

In the women’s short programme, the 15-year-old Russian Anna Shcherbakova grabbed an impressive lead with a personal-best 73.51 points, ahead of Japan’s Satoko Miyahara with 68.91.

Shcherbakova won the Skate America Grand Prix in Las Vegas last month to underline her prodigious talent in what is the world junior silver medallist’s debut season at senior level. In the rhythm dance, Russia also showed the way with world silver medallists Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov posting a new season’s best of 85.39 points.