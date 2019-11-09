Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool fans against repeat of ‘senseless’ Man City attack

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called for a cauldron of an atmosphere when the European champions host Manchester City on Sunday (tomorrow), but warned fans against overstepping the line.

City’s team bus was damaged by thrown bottles ahead of their Champions League quarter-final, first leg at Anfield in April 2018. Liverpool were fined 20,000 euros ($22,000) by UEFA for that incident and publicly apologised to City.

But the rivalry on the field between the two sides has grown even more intense over the past 18 months after City pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title by a single point last season. “I’m a big believer of fan power — in the stadium. That’s completely different,” said Klopp on the previous attack on City’s bus.

“That was a senseless thing. If somebody at Man City is concerned still, then it’s our fault. “Not that we did it all together, we all didn’t throw the bottle or whatever it was, but it was one of us. That’s why we are responsible.

“All of us have to make sure that something like this will never happen again.” City boss Pep Guardiola repeated his criticism of the police for the lack of protection his side were given that night, but hopes it is the spectacle on the field that makes worldwide news on Sunday. “Hopefully it does not happen again,” said Guardiola. “The police knew it in the Champions League game before and didn’t do anything.”