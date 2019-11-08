China committed to building world level CPEC projects

BEIJING: Chinese engineers and workers kept high the country’s image and goodwill among the people of Pakistan, while constructing the CPEC’s related projects as per the International standard.

“We are committed to promoting China’s standards for CPEC’s major hydropower projects, said Yang Haiyan, Deputy Chief Engineer Beifang Investigation, Design & Research Co, Ltd. (BIDR) of Sinohydro Group.

According to a report, published by Gwadar Pro net on Thursday, people in Pakistan heaved sign of relief as the extreme shortage of power has been enormously alleviated as more and more energy and power projects under the CPEC were put into production, transmitting electricity to thousands of Pakistani households with full-load operation of the sprouting hydro-power stations. People from all walks of life highly appraise the “revolutionary changes” of the local economy brought by the CPEC projects.

CPEC is a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative launched by China, in which Sinohydro Group plays an important role and shoulders corresponding responsibilities. Across the world, the engineers of Sinohydro Group have injected new impetus to those areas by constructing infrastructure projects with proficient skills and the spirit of overcoming all difficulties and hardships.

According to the report, bringing a good name for the country has been the main priority for the Chinese companies, who are engaged in construction of CPEC. “Out of China, I have no name; I'm just a Chinese engineer, standing for the image of China. We are responsible for sharing the development opportunities of China with the rest of the world,” said Yang Haiyan.

In the past sixteen years, Yang has been shuttling among projects in dozens of countries, including Pakistani Gomal Zam Dam Project, Duber Khwar Hydropower Project, Kohala Hydropower Project, etc.

International hydropower projects usually feature long construction cycles, high standard of design and great difficulty in execution. What’s more, they are mostly located in areas with poor natural and living conditions.

Pakistan is the very case. It is hot and rainless all year round. Terrorist attacks occur frequently. Its economic development is slow, and the conditions of construction site are unusually poor. However, in Yang's eyes, these experiences have remained valuable during her growth.

“Others withdraw, but we won’t do that. The green power expansion in Pakistan needs us to come true,” said Yang. What makes Yang prouder is that her team has provided China’s plans on hydropower development for many projects, which could withstand the test of time.