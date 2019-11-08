Smog control measures being taken, says Punjab finance minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has said the present situation of air pollution in Lahore is not the result of smog but smoke as according to the latest NASA report the real centres of smoke are certain places in India where crops’ residue is being burnt for disposal.

Change in air direction is resulting in the inclusion of additional quantity of smoke in the air of Lahore and if this situation continued, there are strong chances of smog in fog season. In this regard, the Punjab government has started precautionary measures and the factories causing air pollution, brick kilns working on obsolete technology and smoke-emitting vehicles are being temporarily shut down. He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting of Environment Protection Department (EPD) here on Thursday. The minister informed that a monitoring committee comprising different stakeholders had been constituted to control the smog. The committee will ensure steps to control the menace of environmental pollution.

The minister directed the EPD to prepare project cycles of ADP schemes and use the latest system for monitoring.

EPD Minister Muhammad Rizwan and Industrial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal also spoke on the occasion.

campaign: Albayrak Waste Management carried out a smog and cleanliness awareness campaign in front of Dai Anga Tomb, GT Road on Thursday. Communications & Operations teams of Albayrak briefed the general public about increasing level of pollution in Lahore and the preventive measures required against the prevalent smog. The team also distributed face masks, saplings and cleanliness awareness brochures among the citizens. Citizens were also advised to avoid setting garbage on fire and plant maximum trees so that smoke could be reduced from the atmosphere.